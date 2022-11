WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – Maryland native and one of the top high school basketball players in the country Kiki Rice, becomes Jordan brand’s first NIL athlete.

Rice is native to Bethesda, Maryland, and played in the district at Sidwell Friends School and is a six-time Gatorade player of the year award recipient in soccer and basketball.

On Twitter, Rice said that she wants to “Continue to make a difference on and off the court and help improve gender equity in sports for young girls.”