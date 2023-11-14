ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — The Military Bowl Foundation said Tuesday that the presenting sponsor of the Military Bowl for the next three years would be GoBowling.com.

The postseason college football bowl, which matches teams from the ACC and the American Athletic Conference, takes place on Dec. 27 at at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. Kickoff is at 2 p.m., and ESPN will televise the game.

“What a great way to bring together two of the nation’s favorite athletic endeavors: college football’s top teams love to play in bowl games every December and more than 67 million Americans hit the lanes to go bowling each year,” Military Bowl Foundation President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “We look forward to celebrating the union of college football and the Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America (BPAA), the trade association supporting more than 3,400 family-friendly bowling centers across the country. It is important to note that GoBowling.com shares our commitment to the nation’s service members and we look forward to continuing to honor and support those who serve.”

The Military Bowl benefits Patriot Point, the Military Bowl Foundation’s 294-acre retreat for recovering service members, their families and caregivers.

“We couldn’t be more excited for this partnership between bowling and the Military Bowl because it’s a great fit in so many ways,” said Kevin Krauss, President of the BPAA. “The bowling industry stands for so many of the same virtues that our military does like love of family and our American values. Bowling supports the men and women who serve our country through our BVL charitable efforts, so we’re excited to partner with the Military Bowl to connect with the millions of college football fans that come together and bowl in our more than 3,400 centers nationwide.”

Teams selected to play in the bowl stay, practice, and enjoy events in Washington, D.C., while their fans enjoy Military Bowl Eve and game day in Annapolis The Military Bowl Parade features the world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales and honors the country’s Medal of Honor Recipients.