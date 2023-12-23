WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Virginia Tech football team will be playing in the 2023 Military Bowl presented by GoBowling.com against 23rd ranked Tulane over at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland on Wednesday, December 27th.

While it may not be Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia, the team is expecting a huge presence from their fan base in Annapolis. “To be able to come here for a bowl game, in our nation’s capital. 40,000 Hokie alum in the DC area, you couldn’t ask for better”, Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry said.

Days after ticket sales opened for the Military Bowl, the Hokies announced their ticket allotment sold out.

“I’m excited for our team to play in front of a bunch of Hokie faithful. But also for our fanbase. They were outstanding this year. We sold out five of our six home games in the middle of a rebuild”, Pry said.

Virginia Tech has played in the Military Bowl two prior times. In 2014 versus Cincinnati, and again in 2018 versus Cincinnati. In both cases, the game was sold out.

The Military Bowl presented by GoBowling.com will kick off Wednesday, December 27th at 2pm.