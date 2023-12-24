WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — As the Virginia Tech Hokies continue to prepare for the 2023 Military Bowl presented by GoBowling.com, the team understands they have a tough task ahead of them when they take on the Tulane Green Wave of Wednesday December 27th.

“I see a really good team, and really sound team”, Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones said. Even with a lot of movement on the Tulane roster and coaching staff.

Since Tulane lost to SMU in the American Athletic Conference championship game, Tulane saw their head coach WIllie Fritz take the head coach job at Houston. Several guys on the team who helped the Green Wave get to 11-2 on the year have entered the transfer portal and their star quarterback Michael Pratt is sitting out to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Even without key players on this Tulane roster, they will still be a challenge for Virginia Tech. “They have been ranked almost the whole season for a reason. And we have to understand that and not take them lightly”, Drones said.

The Green Wave is still playing with a chip on their shoulders after losing to SMU in the American championship game and would love to end their season with a win in front of what is expected to be a predominately Virginia Tech favored crowd at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.

“So, we gotta come out there and do what we do. Play how we are capable of playing and go out there and dominate”, according to Drones.

The Military Bowl presented by GoBowling.com will kick off Wednesday, December 27th at 2pm.