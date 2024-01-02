ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — The 2023 Military Bowl featured Virginia Tech facing off against Tulane.

The stage is set at the Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium where all the action took place.

The names above each section of the stadium honor the major battles and conflicts our nation’s sailors and Marines fought throughout history.

It was a very fitting location for the Military Bowl.

The Military Bowl started back in 2008.

Originally, as the National Capitol Region’s first-ever college football post-season bowl game.

Today, the Virginia Tech Hokies will battle it out against the Tulane Green Wave.

All the action serves a good cause.

The goal is to raise money and awareness for our nation’s service members.

The Military Bowl Foundation funds programs such as Patriot Point which serves as a retreat for wounded warriors, their families, and caregivers.

It also partners with “Soldiers to Sidelines” which helps veterans train to become coach mentors to young athletes in the community.

“The Military Bowl is fully committed to our nation’s military community, just like Soldiers to Sidelines,” says Will Huff with Soldiers to Sidelines. “Soldiers to Sidelines focus on a very narrow but potentially powerful impact and that’s our community coaches.”

The Anheuser-Busch Clydesdale horses take part in the Military Bowl parade each year before the game and greet fans.

“Anheuser-Busch has had a long history of always trying to support our military and trying to support and give back to those who serve our communities and it’s really special to have time especially around Christmas to be able to come out and meet some of the people that give so much to our country,” says Dave Thomas with Budweiser.

Even those who did not go inside the stadium were able to take part in the Military Bowl festivities outside in Annapolis where families enjoyed vendors, food trucks, and a scavenger hunt.