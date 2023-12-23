WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Heading into the American Athletic Conference championship game on December 2nd, the Tulane Green Wave was one win away from possibly playing in a New Year’s six bowl game. The team was one year removed from beating USC in the Cotton Bowl 46-45.

Tulane was looking for a similar fate to last year if they could have beaten SMU three weeks ago at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, Louisiana. Instead, SMU won the game 26-14.

“The last time we left the field it wasn’t a great feeling against SMU”, interim head coach Slade Nagle said. So now Tulane turns the page with a match-up versus Virginia Tech on the horizon in the 2023 Military Bowl presented by GoBowling.com, a game they are looking forward to. “We gotta look forward and move on the next. So, finish our season strong and be able to capitalize and finish out what we started”, senior linebacker Jared Small said.

The Green Wave arrived in D.C. with a welcome reception at their hotel Saturday afternoon followed by a tour of the monuments. But the team knows this is a business trip, and plan on making sure they send the message.

“I think the guys have worked hard. They have prepared well. And it will be to get back out and play another opponent. A quality opponent like Virginia Tech and hopefully have a good showing and be able to compete again at a high level”, Nagle said.

The Military Bowl presented by GoBowling.com will kick off Wednesday, December 27th at 2pm.