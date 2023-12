ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — DC News Now is the official media sponsor of the 2023 Military Bowl, where Virginia Tech will take on Tulane on December 27.

We’ll be live from Annapolis in the player above at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. with Living Local DMV and live once again at 7 p.m. for a special edition of Game Night.

Kick-off starts at 2 p.m. at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md.