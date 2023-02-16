President of the Negro Leagues museum, Bob Kendrick joins Game Night to discuss MLB The Show 23 featuring legendary Negro League baseball players for the first time ever.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – MLB The Show 23 releases March 28, 2023, and for the first time ever it will feature eight legendary Negro League baseball players.

Gamers can select a new “Storylines” mode where they will learn the history of their players as they play. It’s also a great way to introduce these players to a generation of people who may not have heard of them.

The president of the Negro Leagues baseball museum in Kansas City, Bob Kendrick joined Game Night to talk about storylines and the importance of educating people on these players and the league.