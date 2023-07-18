WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — For this week, Washington isn’t just the capital of the United States, but also the capital of Major League Soccer.

On the day before the MLS all-star team takes the field in the all-star game against Arsenal, the all-star squad practice on the national mall Wednesday morning.

“So much history in DC. I live in Georgetown and I walk around there every day and you have so many historic landmarks and historic buildings,” DC United goalie and all-star Tyler Miller said. “To be out here and all of the incredible events that have taken place in this place that we’re standing right now, it’s just an amazing experience and it really puts things in perspective for me.”

With the light and fun practice led by DC United and MLS all-stars head coach Wayne Rooney, Miller, along with fellow all star and teammate, forward Christian Benteke enjoyed the sites and experience in their backyard.

“I’m grateful because it’s nice and a privilege to be here in my city,” Benteke said. “Hopefully we’re going to have a good game tomorrow.

For all-stars from other MLS teams, whether they’d been to Washington before or not, it was also a special experience for them.

“I’m sure the photos are going to be sweet of seeing some soccer tennis with the Washington Monument in the background,” Nashville SC center back and all-star Walker Zimmerman said. “So really special, it’s one of the perks of having an all-star game in DC and it’s been a lot of fun.”

The event on the mall was just another in a week full of special events in the nation’s capital.

“It’s impressive, yesterday we went to the White House and it’s a great experience,” reigning MLS MVP, Nashville SC forward and all-star Hany Mukhtar said. “Me growing up in Germany when I was a young kid, you just see it in movies and now you’re here, it’s a really cool experience.”

The MLS All-Stars will take on Arsenal at Audi Field in the official all-star game Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m.