WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The long week of MLS All-Star excitement kicked off at the Wharf in Southwest Saturday evening with a special fan event right by the water.

“For the team, for the MLS, for the city, it’s great,” Washington resident and soccer fan Jesse Leifert said. “You look around here and it’s just a mix of everybody, people from all over, people from the city, people from outside of it. And it’s a chance for everybody to get together and just kind of have a great time and enjoy it. And for the love of the sport and for the love of the city, it’s awesome.”

The MLS held a watch party for Saturday’s DC United game and before that, invited fans to come out for an event called “beats, cleats and eats.” Fans watched a musical performance, took part in some fun soccer-related challenges, tried some food and drinks and met some legends, including former DC United standout Eddie Pope and American hero Landon Donovan.

“I did hear that Landon Donovan was gonna be here,” soccer fan Danny Gibble said. “I was coming anyway, but the fact that he was here was awesome so I really wanted to come check it out and see him.”