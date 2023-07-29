WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — As qualifying matchups began at the Mubadala Citi Open at Rock Creek Tennis Center, many players also took the practice courts on Saturday. No. 10 men’s singles player in the world and Prince George’s County, Maryland native Frances Tiafoe was one of those players.

Tiafoe practices Saturday afternoon, hitting with former Citi Open champion Gael Monfils. Tiafoe has never won a tournament here, hoping to win it for the first time in his career.

DC News Now spoke to Tiafoe earlier this week when he announced his “Frances Tiafoe Fund” at the Junior Tennis Champions Center that will provide access to tennis for kids in Prince George’s County.

“I think it’s a great momentum. I think it will create a lot of young guys to come out and watch. I think they were already planning to, but it’s great,” Tiafoe said. “Hopefully I continue to play well and inspire a bunch of people and push this foundation to the max.”

And in the morning, DC area native and reigning junior Wimbledon singles champion Clervie Ngounoue took care of business, beating the top women’s singles qualifier seed Anna Blinkova in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2. Ngounoue will face Magdalena Frech with a spot in the main draw on the line in the qualifiers on Sunday.

Qualifiers will continue on Sunday, while doubles are scheduled to start Monday and singles are scheduled to start on Tuesday.

Other notable local player results: