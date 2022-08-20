SEATTLE, Wa. (DC News Now) — The WNBA postseason got underway late Thursday night for the Washington Mystics with the team on the road with the Seattle Storm for game one of their first round matchup.

Both teams came in to the series evenly matched. Both had 22-14 records, and both were even matched up the stat book. Both teams average nearly the same amount of point per game (80.2 for the Mystics, 82.5 for the Storm). Field goal percentages are nearly the same with the Mystics averaging 43.9 percent from the field, while the storm averages 44.2 percent from the floor. And even turnover margins are eerily similar. The Mystics average 13.7 turnovers a game, while the Storm averages 13.4 per game.

Game one of the series would provide a similar result on the scoreboard as the Storm won the game 86-83. “Just in general we didn’t keep the pace that we would of liked to get in to our offense”, head coach Mike Thibault said.

“I thought defensively we did a good job for what we were trying to do. I thought we bailed them out a little bit. We did a great job on the board and then in the second half they got seven points off of offensive rebounds that they hadn’t gotten earlier in the game and that turned the game around.”

The Mystics and the Storm will play game two of the series Sunday at 4pm.