WASHINGTON (AP) – Washington lefty Patrick Corbin (0-1) picked up right where he left off the past two seasons, lasting just one batter into the fourth inning and departing with a 6.00 ERA after giving up four runs, two earned. No pitcher in the big leagues had more losses in 2022 than his 19 or in 2021 than his 16.

The Braves batted around against Corbin in the second to lead 3-0 with the help of a bases-loaded walk. All but two of Atlanta’s 12 hits Thursday were singles.

There was one automatic ball called for a pitch-clock violation by Braves reliever Collin McHugh in the eighth, leading to what amounted to a three-pitch walk to Jeimer Candelario — the only obvious effect of the various new rules implemented in the majors this season. All of the bullpen use resulted in a game that lasted 3 hours, 7 minutes.

“That’s not going to be the last time that happens,” Snitker said about the call on McHugh.

E-6, E-6, E-6

Abrams, who arrived last season in the trade that sent Juan Soto to the Padres, was charged with one fielding error and two throwing errors.

“There’s no excuses,” Abrams said. “I got to be better.”

Manager Dave Martinez called the repeated miscues “kind of disappointing,” but added: “These are going to be some of the growing pains we have. They’re teaching moments. We’re going to teach them and we’re going to get them to understand.” ARCIA’S DEAL

The Braves agreed to terms with starting SS Orlando Arcia on a three-year deal. A person with knowledge of the contract told The Associated Press it’s worth $6.3 million for two years, with a $2 million club option or a $1 million buyout for 2026. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because terms of the deal were not announced.

STRASBURG RESTING

Nationals RHP Stephen Strasburg was put on the 60-day injured list Thursday as he recovers from an operation for thoracic outlet syndrome. General manager Mike Rizzo said the 2019 World Series MVP is simply resting at this point. “He’s not doing anything, baseball-wise. I met with him yesterday. We had a good discussion. He’s not going to be here today. He felt that he didn’t want to distract from the opening day festivities,” Rizzo said. It is not clear when, or even whether, Strasburg might pitch again in the majors.

UP NEXT

The series resumes Saturday with Braves RHP Spencer Strider facing Nationals RHP Josiah Gray.