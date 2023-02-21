ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Northside boys basketball team enters this week’s Region 3D tournament with a perfect 24-0 record. On Tuesday night, the Vikings will host a regional quarterfinal game against William Byrd, which will mark their first postseason test in a bid to remain perfect and win a state title.

“This team has brought it every night and we have had a lot of tough games,” Northside head coach Bill Pope said. “It has not been an easy road to get here.”

Pope is proud of how his team has handled every twist and turn of its perfect regular season. Under his guidance, Northside has consistently been in the conversation of winning a state title. And that tradition continued this season.

“He is a good role model to me. He’s a great coach,” senior guard Lawrence Cole said. “He’s been doing this for a long time. He puts me in the right position, both on and off the court. Playing with him has been an honor all four years of high school basketball with him. I’m honored to be part of this dynasty with him.”

After 24 straight wins, Pope believes this team can deliver the ultimate prize of a state title.

“They’re all different. They all have something in common. There’s something that makes them different,” Pope said. “This is a very special team. We’re very fortunate to have a lot of good players and a lot of really good coaches that work with me. We’ve got a great fan base.”

Cole says success starts with the chemistry off the court.

“It helps our chemistry on the court,” Cole said. “I hope we can keep getting the W’s. I think that was the reason why.”

Northside captured its first state boys basketball title four years ago. Every member of that team has already graduated. This year’s squad looks to add their names to the history and legacy of the program.

“That would be very special,” Cole said. “To be part of a state championship team. That’s the main goal. We’re going to keep working toward that goal.”