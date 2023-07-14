BOWIE, Md. (DC News Now) — Jackson Holliday was only seven-years-old, but he remembers the 2011 St. Louis Cardinals World Series Championship well. His dad, Matt Holliday, started in left field for the Cardinals.

“All I knew growing up was the playoffs,” Holliday told DC News Now on Friday.

Holliday, a 19-year-old shortstop ranked the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball by the MLB, was drafted by the Orioles with the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2022. On Friday, he made his debut at the Double-A level with the Bowie Baysox.

“I’m excited, I get to play with some guys I haven’t gotten to play with yet,” Holliday said. “I’m looking forward to that and hopefully we can come out with the one.”

Before the season, Holliday said his goal was to make it up to the Double-A level. After stints with the Orioles Low-A affiliate Delmarva Shorebirds and High-A affiliate Aberdeen IronBirds, he achieved his goal this week.

“This was my goal and I’m glad that I was able to accomplish it and now we’re just gonna keep playing and enjoying it,” Holliday said.

This season, Holliday has hit seven home runs, 51 RBI and posted a .331 batting average. He joins a long list of Orioles top prospects making their way through the minors, following in the footsteps of players like catcher Adley Rutschman and infielder Gunnar Henderson, among many others.

“It’s neat to have such a talented group that you can just go up there and you feel part of the team and they made me feel like that during spring training,” Holliday said. “Even though it’s only my first year, so I’m looking forward to the day that I get to go up there and help contribute.”

Holliday hopes to help the Orioles “continue” the winning that he remembers his dad doing when he was growing up. With the third best record in Major League Baseball, marching toward the playoffs, the Orioles have a big time prospect in Holliday, rising through the ranks.

Asked if he expects to make it to the majors this season, Holliday said, “that would be quite something, but I wouldn’t put it past myself at this point, so who knows.”