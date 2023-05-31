UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Four upcoming Penn State Football game kick-off times have been released Wednesday ahead of the 2023 season.

Penn State will kick off week 2 against Delaware at 3:30 p.m. streaming on Peacock. The following week they will kick off conference play on the road against Illinois for FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff.

On Sept. 23, the Nittany Lions will invite Iowa to State College in the annual Whiteout Game as they take on the Hawkeyes on WTAJ/CBS at 7:30 p.m. The game was previously scheduled for 8 p.m.

Homecoming weekend will bring UMass to Happy Valley on Oct. 14 with kick-off set for 3:30 p.m. A network has not been assigned yet.

Penn State will make its second appearance on FOX’s Big Noon on Nov. 11 when they host the Michigan Wolverines. This will be the blue and white game.

There are currently no time or network announcements for Penn State’s games at Northwestern, at Ohio State, vs Indiana, at Maryland and vs Rutgers.

It was recently announced that Penn State will play in its first Black Friday game since 1982 when they take on Michigan State on Nov. 24.

Penn State will start its season at home against West Virginia University on NBC and streaming on Peacock starting at 7:30 p.m.