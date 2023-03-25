LAS VEGAS, N.v. (DC News Now) – A fight, that has been almost five years in the making. Former world champions Caleb Plant and David Benavidez finally face off in Las Vegas, Nevada in a super middleweight clash.

It all started with the serious beef these two top super middleweight fighters have with one another and each with their hunger to climb back to the top.

Benavidez is undefeated – however, was stripped of his WBC title after failing to make weight, so he’s looking to prove he is still a serious fighter.

Meanwhile, Caleb Plant was awarded the knockout of the year last year when he slept Anthony Dirrell off a left hook, one year after losing to the super middleweight undisputed champ Canelo Alvarez.

They’ll put it all on the line and the winner of this fight earns an interim world title and will take on Canelo Alvarez as he will defend his undisputed middleweight title.