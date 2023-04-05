WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — After testing out the transfer portal, point guard Ronald Polite announced on social media Tuesday that he will be returning to Fairfax to play for the Patriots next season.

Polite had a breakout season in his third year at George Mason, averaging 11.5 points and 4 assists per game, both increasing more than double from the year before. The junior also saw his three-point field goal percentage increase from 21-percent to over 36-percent from 2022 to 2023.

Most of the Patriots production from this past season have either entered the transfer portal or followed former head coach Kim English to Providence. One things for sure, new head coach Tony Skinn will have a solid point guard heading into next season.