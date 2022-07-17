LOS ANGELES, Ca (DC News Now) — The Baltimore Orioles selected infielder Jackson Holliday from Stillwater High school with the first overall selection of the MLB first-year player draft.

Holliday, the son of former Major Leaguer Matt Holliday hit .685 with 29 doubles, six triples, 17 home runs and 79 RBI in 40 games during his senior year.

Holliday also broke a national record for hits in a high school season formerly held by JT Realmuto, who now plays for the Philadelphia Phillies. The record is now 89 in a single season.

“It’s like a video game, honestly,” Holliday said when talking about the draft. “Like every video game you play, you’re the first pick.”

Jackson intends to head to the minors instead of attending Oklahoma State next season.