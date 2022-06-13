BALTIMORE, Md (WDVM) — On Monday, Baltimore Orioles Chairman & CEO John Angelos shut down the rumors of the team possibly moving out of Baltimore.

“As I have said before, as long as Fort McHenry is standing watch over the Inner Harbor, the Orioles will remain in Baltimore,” said Angelos.

Speculation surfaced last week when John Angleos’ brother, Louis, filed a lawsuit against his brother. The lawsuit mentioned a possibility of moving the franchise elsewhere, but John Angelos put the speculations to rest.

“From 33rd Street to Camden Yards, the Birds of Baltimore… will forever remain in the only city that our family and our partnership group has called, or will ever call, home.”