WASHINGTON (Dc News Now) — Starting in 2023, Major League Baseball is doing something they have never done in the Modern Era.

Per the Collective Bargaining Agreement between MLB and the MLBPA, every club will play every team around the league in at least one series.

This will also reduce the number of division games each team will play throughout the court of the season.

Sports Director Derek Forrest and Alex Flum discussed on Game Night Wednesday night.