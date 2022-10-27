WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Washington Nationals designated hitter Luke Voit landed on the 2022 Silver Slugger finalist list for the first time in his career Thursday. This season, Voit hit .226, with 113 hits, 69 RBI, and 22 homeruns, with an OPS of .710. Voit is one of six finalists for the designated hitter category, including San Diego Padres’ Josh Bell, St. Louis Cardinals’ Albert Pujols, Los Angeles Dodgers’ Justin Turner, Colorado Rockies’ Charlie Blackmon, and Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryce Harper. Voit was traded to the Nationals in August from the Padres as a part of the Juan Soto trade.

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander also hit the Silver Slugger finalist list for the first time in his career. Santander batted .245, with 138 hits, 89 RBI, 33 homeruns [all career-highs], with an OPS of .773. Santander is one of ten finalists in the outfielder group, including New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge, Seattle Mariners’ Julio Rodriguez, Houston Astros’ Kyle Tucker, Los Angeles Angels’ Mike Trout, Tampa Bay Rays’ Randy Arozarena, Toronto Blue Jays’ George Springer, Angels’ Taylor Ward, Texas Rangers’ Adolis Garcia, and Blue Jays’ Teoscar Hernandez.

Orioles’ rookie catcher Adley Rutschman landed on the Silver Slugger list as well. He had a .254 batting average, with 101 hits, 42 RBI, 13 homeruns, and an OPS of .807 in just 398 at-bats. The 2019 MLB number-one pick is one of six finalists in the catcher category, including Blue Jays’ Alejandro Kirk, Oakland Athletics’ Sean Murphy, Mariners’ Cal Raleigh, Kansas City Royals’ Salvador Perez, and Astros’ Martin Maldonado.

The Silver Slugger awards will be announced on November 10th at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network.