WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (DC News Now) — The Washington Nationals were one of two teams selected for this years MLB Little League Classic at Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Before the game Sunday night, the team, along with the Philadelphia Phillies, visited the Little League World Series during the afternoon.

An all-around fun experience for not just the kids, but the players and coaches as well.

“It was an incredible experience,” said Nationals head coach Davey Martinez. “This brings everything back to perspective. These kids play with a lot of heart, a lot of passion, and that’s what it’s all about.”

Nationals players took pictures, signed autographs, cheered on the teams playing, as well as slid down the famous grass hill.

“It reminds me of being a kid,” said shortstop CJ Abrams. “It’s a lot of fun.”

“I remember when I was a kid, I use to always look up to major leaguers, want to talk to them, and want autographs from them,” said shortstop Jeter Downs. “To be able to sign [autographs] for all these kids is pretty cool.”

So of the players, like first baseman Dominic Smith, were even getting tips on how to properly slide down the hill successfully.

“They gave me great advice,” said Smith. “I just need a little more practice. They told me to tuck my knees, pull up the front, and let it rip.”

“I’ve been wanting to do that forever,” said pitcher Josiah Gray. “Really cool to do it with the kids.”