Logos from various teams are displayed during the 2022 MLB baseball draft, Sunday, July 17, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong )

LOS ANGELES, Ca (DC News Now) — While the MLB All-Star game festivities are taking place in Los Angeles, it isn’t the only show it town regarding Major League Baseball.

The First-Year Player Draft was also completed with a couple of local guys hearing their names called.

Outfielder Nick Morabito was taken 74th overall by the New York Mets this weekend. Morabito helped Gonzaga College High School in DC to a title.

With the 75th overall pick, the @Mets select Gonzaga (DC) second baseman Nick Morabito, No. 91 on the Top 250 Draft Prospects list.



Watch live: https://t.co/42SJUa2odY pic.twitter.com/1k2r0mWsdi — MLB Draft (@MLBDraft) July 18, 2022

Last season with Gonzaga, Morabito hit .545 with 12 homeruns and had 52 stolen bases.

The Nationals selected Tennessee third baseman Trey Lipscomb with the 84th overall pick in the draft. Lipscomb graduated from Urbana High School in 2018.

With the 84th pick in the 2022 @MLBDraft, the Washington Nationals select…



Trey Lipscomb – 3B (Tennessee)#NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/P4P3Lzj128 — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 18, 2022

With Tennessee, Lipscomb led the team with 86 hits … 21 homeruns and 80 RBI.