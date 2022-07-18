LOS ANGELES, Ca (DC News Now) — While the MLB All-Star game festivities are taking place in Los Angeles, it isn’t the only show it town regarding Major League Baseball.
The First-Year Player Draft was also completed with a couple of local guys hearing their names called.
Outfielder Nick Morabito was taken 74th overall by the New York Mets this weekend. Morabito helped Gonzaga College High School in DC to a title.
Last season with Gonzaga, Morabito hit .545 with 12 homeruns and had 52 stolen bases.
The Nationals selected Tennessee third baseman Trey Lipscomb with the 84th overall pick in the draft. Lipscomb graduated from Urbana High School in 2018.
With Tennessee, Lipscomb led the team with 86 hits … 21 homeruns and 80 RBI.