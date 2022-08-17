WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – The Washington Nationals acquired 21-year-old rookie, C.J. Abrams from the San Diego Padres in exchange for Juan Soto and Josh Bell.

With the Padres, Abrams made his MLB debut replacing the injured Fernando Tatis Jr. at shortstop. In 32 games, Abrams only made two errors at shortstop and had a batting average of .232. Abrams was sent down to the Nationals’ Triple-A team in Rochester before being called up to play on Monday, August 16th against the Chicago Cubs.

Brandy Flores had a one-on-one interview with the rising star ahead of his second game ever in a Nationals uniform.