WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – CJ Abrams was acquired by the Washington Nationals from the San Diego Padres along with other prospects in exchange for Juan Soto and Josh Bell. Abrams has been doing well as of late, with a .522 batting average, and has stolen five bases in the last six games and a current OPS of .706.

Soto on the other hand, left to pursue a bigger contract and play for a team who had “a chance” to win a World Series, however, that so far has not panned out for Soto.

In fact, every player who has left Washington in pursuit of money after winning the World Series in 2019, (that’s right, leave Bryce Harper out of this one) hasn’t been doing too well at this halfway point during the season.

The Nationals might be dead last in their division, but at least the fans can be happy that their ex-favorite players are doing poorly without them.