WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — With the MLB trade deadline less the an month away, it does not appear the Nationals will be buyers by the time August 2nd comes around. The team finds themselves 14 games under .500 and 21 and a half game out of the first place in the National League East.

The Nationals have multiple players who have trade appeal around the league, most notably Josh Bell, who is hitting .319 on the season with 12 homeruns and 47 RBI. His .319 batting average in fifth in all of baseball. And his 47 RBI is tied for 22nd in Major League Baseball, tied with Angels centerfielder Mike Trout.

All of this adds up to an OPS+ of 164 with the Major League average being 100. There are other Nationals players who find themselves in this category. Juan Soto has an OPS+ of 140, shortstop Luis Garcia’s is 129, outfielder Yadiel Hernandez is 109 and designated hitter Nelson Cruz has an OPS of 101.

Using a similar metric with the pitching, ERA+, there are multiple guys who are above average in the category. Paolo Espino (143), Tanner Rainey (117) and Carl Edwards Jr (108).

While there are clearly guys on the roster who could be beneficial to other contenders around the league, the team is trying to stay focused on winning games. “You know I talk to these guys everyday about hey, you can’t control the business side of this game”. says manager Dave Martinez. “All you can control is what can do.”

The Nationals currently find themselves on a five game losing streak and has lost six of their last ten games. Their 29-53 record is the third worst in baseball, but Dave Martinez says he telling his team to remember what they are playing for. “Just continue to play hard and understand that one day you’ll hear rumors about something and the next day you’ll hear rumors about something else. Nothing happens until it actually happens. So just go out there and have fun.”

With the Nationals out of the playoff hunt with less than a month before the trade deadline. There is a chance some of these players could get moved out of Washington.

The trade deadline Tuesday August 2nd.