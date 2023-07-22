WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington signed LSU OF Dylan Crews, the No. 2 selection in this year’s draft. Crews took batting practice before Saturday’s game.

General manager Mike Rizzo said Crews will likely report to the team’s facility in West Palm Beach, Florida, to become acclimated to the organization.

“He’ll probably head to one of the A-ball clubs soon thereafter,” Rizzo said. “It’ll all be driven by where he’s at and how rusty he is from the season. I don’t think it should take very long to get in the swing of things.”