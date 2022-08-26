WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – 18-year-old Jarlin Susana made his debut for the Fredricksburg Nationals Wednesday night, and blew people’s minds.

Susana was consistently hitting 103 mph on the gun with his fastball and 95 mph on his slider. Susana stands at 6’7 and threw 68 pitches, 44 of which were for strikes as the Nationals’ Single-A affiliate won 7-1. Susana threw three innings, struck out three, and allowed six hits and one earned run.

NATIONALS PROSPECT JARLIN SUSANA HITS 103 MPH

Susana hails from the Dominican Republic and was signed by the San Diego Padres on January 15th, 2022. The Nationals acquired Susana during the blockbuster Juan Soto trade with the San Diego Padres. In exchange for Josh Bell and Soto, the Nationals received Susana, Luke Voit, MacKenzie Gore, C.J. Abrams, Robert Hassell III, and James Wood.