WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Nationals have a big weekend as they will retire the number 11 jersey of Ryan Zimmerman Saturday afternoon.

A two time All-star, Zimmerman spent his entire career with the Nationals. In his 16 seasons, he helped the Nationals win the world series in 2019. Zimmerman won two Silver Slugger award and a gold glove.

“Getting to watch him from afar and respect his game; and then being able to become his teammate and see everything he does on and off the field, you can only respect him even more”, say pitcher Patrick Corbin. “Just glad I was able to be his teammate and a friend as well.”

Zimmerman’s retirement ceremony will be held Saturday at 3:10pm before the Nationals game with the Philadelphia Phillies.