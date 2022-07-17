LOS ANGELES Ca (DC News Now) — The Washington Nationals selected high school outfielder Elijah Green with the 5th overall pick int he MLB First-Year Player Draft. Green, who played at IMG Academy last season hit .462, with 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 32 RBI in his senior year.

Green was named a First-Team All -American by Collegiate Baseball and is ranked as the No. 3 prospect coming in to the draft by MLBPipeline.com.

Green posted an on-base percentage and a 1.000 slugging percentage with IMG Academy this past season.