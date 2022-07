WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Nationals were able to lock up their fifth overall pick in outfielder Elijah Green Friday.

He will be visiting @NationalsPark Friday, July 29 to celebrate his signing and enjoy the game with his family.#NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/8k8cXFrrkV — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 22, 2022

While the details of the contract is currently not know, the value for the fifth pick in the the 2022 First-Year Players Draft is a little under 6.5 million dollars.

Green played for IMG Academy in Florida last season and hit .462, with 11 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 32 RBI.