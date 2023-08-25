NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Nationals right fielder Stone Garrett broke his left leg trying to rob a home run from the New York Yankees’ DJ LeMahieu on Wednesday night.

The team on Thursday said Garrett had a fractured fibula and put him on the 10-day injured list. Manager Dave Martinez said the 27-year-old was meeting with lead physician Robert Najarian and getting further tests, including an MRI, to determine if there’s any other damage.

“He’s going to be out a while,” Martinez said prior to the Nationals’ series finale against the Yankees. “We’re going to wish him a fast recovery, and hopefully that leg heals up and he’ll be ready to play for us in the future.”

The scary scene played out in the seventh inning when LeMahieu hit an opposite-field drive over the short porch in right field. Garrett leaped at the wall and appeared to catch a spike from his left cleat in the wall’s padding as the ball went over.

Garrett was prone on his back for six minutes as athletic trainers from both teams attached an air cast and Washington teammates gathered. Garrett was helped to his feet and moved to a cart, then was taken off the field to an ovation.

Garrett was still in the clubhouse postgame. He was helped to his locker by head athletic trainer Paul Lessard and had his leg wrapped.

“I think it’s tough,” said Lane Thomas, who moved over from center field to right field when Garrett exited late in Washington’s 9-1 loss. “Just a little emotional for him. Seeing somebody that that happens to is not fun either.”

The 27-year-old made his minor league debut in 2014 and played in Australia and Mexico before making his major league debut with Arizona on Aug. 17 last year. He hit .276 with four homers and 10 RBIs in 27 games for the Diamondbacks, elected to become a free agent and signed with the Nationals.

“He’s a guy that worked his way to get to the major leagues,” Martinez said. “I’m always partial to those guys that put the work in, that worked really hard to become who he is, and really tries to get better. I challenged him early on to be a better outfielder. He’s done it. I challenged him to put the ball in play more. He’s done that and driving in more runs. Everything I’ve asked him to do, he went out of his way to try and do.”

Garrett is hitting .269 with nine homers and 40 RBIs in 89 games. He also is hitting .378 over his last 11 games and had multiple RBIs in four consecutive games last week.

Martinez also praised Garrett as a clubhouse leader and fan favorite.

“He means a lot to us,” Martinez said. “He just has that presence about himself. Very soft spoken, but he’s one of the guys who liked to have fun, keep everyone loose. A great teammate.”