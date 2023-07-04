WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – After three straight road series wins, the Washington Nationals come home and lose two games straight to the Cincinnati Reds.

On Tuesday, the Nats fell 8-4 in front of a crowd of over 30,000 people on Independence Day. The Nationals have only won 13 games at home so far this season, meanwhile, they’ve won 21 games in other ballparks this year.

Against the Reds on Tuesday, the Nationals had some defensive errors, mostly due to a lack of awareness, especially when the Reds were on the bases. Cincinnati stole the bases six times on the Nationals. Additionally, Washington was hitting better in game two of this series, but they left runners stranded on the bases, twice when they were loaded.

“We want to win every game you know, just go out there and play our hardest, today didn’t work out how we wanted to but tomorrow we’re gonna get them,” says shortstop CJ Abrams, who had a solid day at the plate going 2-3 and scoring twice.

Despite their record at home, Nats Park was still a buzz as fans came out to celebrate the Fourth of July and enjoy America’s pastime.

“It feels so American,” says season ticket holder, Matt Hoff. “The hot dogs, the atmosphere. It’s great coming on a special occasion like the fourth at the nation’s capital. What more can you ask?”

The Lerner family was also in attendance as the Nationals celebrated military men and women at the ballpark and overseas with a live watch party from a military airbase in Qatar. One station service member and their family even threw out the first pitch from different sides of the world.

“I want to thank all our military troops all over the world for what they do. I mean, God bless

em,” says manager Davey Martinez.

The Nationals will continue their four-game series with Cincinnati on Wednesday. The first pitch is at six o’clock and the starting pitcher will be 2023 MLB All-Star Josiah Gray.