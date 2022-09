WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – The Washington Nationals beat the NL East leaders, New York Mets in back-to-back 7-1 wins over the weekend.

The Nationals are 5-2 in their last 7 games, a young team starting to come together after the blockbuster Juan Soto trade.

Brandy and Jake discuss what this means for the future of the franchise, as playoff hopes are nonexistent for the Nationals this season.