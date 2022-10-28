WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — While on paper the Houston Astros is the better team, sometimes all it takes is for a team to get hot at the right time. This is what we are seeing with the Philadelphia Phillies this postseason.

Philly beat the Cardinals when they weren’t supposed to win the Wild Card series. The same when they took on the second-best team in the National League in the Atlanta Braves. Then after another dominant performance versus the San Diego Padres.

And actually, Philadelphia has yet to lose a game at home in the postseason. So now, the Phillies now find themselves four wins away from their third World Series title.

As for the Houston Astros, they have been even more dominant, they haven’t lost a game at all this postseason, so something has to give. The Astros swept the Mariners after their bye, and then swept the New York Yankees.

Thursday night on Game Night, Sports Director Derek Forrest and Chris Russell from the Team 980 discussed the matchup.