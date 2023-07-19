WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It was quite the spectacle at Audi Field on Tuesday night, as the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge took place in front of a large crowd of soccer fans.

The MLS All-Stars, including D.C. United’s Christian Benteke and Tyler Miller, faced off against Arsenal F.C., which included Americans Falorin Balogun and Auston Trusty, in five skill events.

By the end of the night, it was Arsenal who defeated the All-Stars, winning four of the five events. Overall, it was a fun and exciting night for everyone in attendance, including the players.

“I think the cross bar challenge is the most exciting one because it’s the last one and it’s a fight,” said Benteke.

“It was fantastic,” said Miller. “I think everyone out there had a great time. Hopefully the fans that came out to support us had a great time. I think this experience, and what the MLS Skills Challenge is about enjoying the coming together of some great athletes and putting on some fun events.”

The MLS All-Star Game will take place on Wednesday at Audi Field at 8:00 p.m.