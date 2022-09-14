WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Over the weekend, 15-year old Matai Akinmbono made his Major League Soccer debut with DC United.

Head coach Wayne Rooney started the young man because Matai’s been playing well during training sessions.

“If you perform well in training, you’ll play”, said Rooney. “Yeah he’s 15, and yeah I have to protect him. But I just felt he was ready to come in a play. Is he going to come in and play every game? Of course not, he still a very young boy. But for him, and for us to see him play in an away game, on the west coast, in difficult circumstances and perform the way he did as a 15-year old. He’s got a really bright future.”

Matai becomes the third youngest player to ever play in the MLS behind Freddie Adu and Aphonso Davies.