LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — Before the MLS All-Star break next week, D.C. United has one more match this Saturday on the road against the New England Revolution.

Forward Christian Benteke and goalkeeper Tyler Miller will represent United during All-Star week in the skills challenges and in the All-Star Game. While both are excited for next week, the focus is on Saturday’s game versus New England.

“It’s 100-percent focus on that match and not looking ahead to the break,” said Miller. “Focusing on this New England match and then fully enjoying the All-Star experience.”

“We want to play in the playoff,” said Benteke. “I think we have to believe. We have to go to the mindset that we can do it.”

D.C. United’s game against the New England Revolution is set to kickoff on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.