Rumors turned into fact this weekend as DC United announced Wayne Rooney as their newest head coach Tuesday afternoon as Rooney comes back to the place he played from 2018 to 2019.

Rooney played in 48 games and scored 23 goals as a player. During this span, the team was near the top of the Eastern Conference in both seasons.

And as a coach, he hopes to help propel DC United back to the success we’ve seen them have in the past. “I’ve seen a few articles, certainly back in England on this as possibly a backwards step in my managerial career”, said Rooney. “And I feel that disrespectful to this league. I feel the experience of going to Derby County the past 18 months has been great to my development as a coach, as a manger. To come back to the MLS and DC United was an exciting challenge for me.”

Here is what President of Soccer Operation for DC United Dave Kasper had to say about the hire. “Wayne is a winner and a competitor. His work ethic and what he demands of himself and his players is second to none.”