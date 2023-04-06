LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — DC United will have another chance at grabbing three points this Saturday, as they host Columbus Crew at Audi Field.

Their opening match of the season was the last time DC United notched a win. It’s been five tries since, two ties and three losses. For a team that was hoping to start off stronger than last year, they find themselves near the bottom of the table six games in.

“I think we have to continue to keep our heads down, keep working, know that it’s not just luck, we create our own luck as well,” said midfielder Chris Durkin.

“We have been creating chances, and conceding goals” said manager Wayne Rooney. “Which have been sloppy. If we can cut that out, I’m sure we will come out with more wins.”

The team has been dealing with some injuries on the defensive side of the ball. So far through six games, Rooney has never started the same back line twice.

“You obviously want to try and have a consistent team, consistent lineup,” said Rooney. “Of course, it’s difficult when you have to change players. [The defense] is where you need stability and need that chemistry. That’s been the tough part.”

As the team searches for points, they get a familiar foe coming to DC, as the team already took the pitch against Columbus this year, falling 2-0 to the Crew in Ohio. Now, United looks to flip that result at Audi, and use the home field to their advantage.

“I think we have to continue to develop that edge,” said Durkin. “It’s our house. It’s our home. I think we have a lot of quality within this team to get the job done.”

“Columbus is a good team in good form,” said Rooney. “We know it’s going to be a tough game, but with the team we are putting out there, we certainly got enough players on the pitch to go win the game.”

Kickoff for Saturday’s match up between DC United and Columbus Crew is 7:30 p.m. at Audi Field.