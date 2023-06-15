LEESBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — After being on the road the last two games, DC United returns to Audi Field Saturday for the start of a two game home stretch, as they will host Real Salt Lake.

The team will be without forward Taxi Fountas and midfielder Victor Palsson due to international duty. Two players that are tough to replace in the lineup, but head coach Wayne Rooney sees it as a way for other players to step up.

“We’ve lost Taxi for quite a few games this season,” said Rooney. “Victor has been great for us over recent weeks. It’s an opportunity for someone to come in and show me how they can play and perform. We are a squad and a team, and whoever comes in will be ready.”

“It’s opportunities for guys to step up and claim that spot,” said defender Steven Birnbaum. “We’re excited to be back home, and guys are excited to step up and put their best foot forward.”

More from Thursday’s practice:

Rooney leads MLS All-Stars: Wayne Rooney will be the head coach for the MLS All-Stars in July. The coach played in the All-Star game as a member of DC United, and as the away team when playing in Europe for Manchester United. Rooney gave his thoughts on his experience in the MLS All-Star game.

Messi coming to the MLS: With the big news of Lionel Messi coming to the MLS, a lot is going to change with the landscape of the league. Rooney and defender Steven Birnbaum spoke on how big it is for the league to have Messi join, and how it could change the type of talent coming to America in the future.