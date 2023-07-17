WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Monday evening, the White House, along with Major League Soccer, held a youth soccer clinic on the south lawn.

The clinic featured a series of skills training stations and scrimmages for young kids and was led by some of the MLS All-Star players. Near the end of the event, First Lady of the United State Jill Biden gave her remarks on the event.

“You inspire us to work harder,” said Jill Biden. “Show us how to fail, and get back up. I want to thank Major League Soccer and Commissioner [Don] Garber for all that you do to inspire us, and for bringing us together today.”

The evet at the White House was put on by the Biden-Harris Administration in their efforts to highlight how sports unites, supports, and empowers young people.

The MLS All-Star week festivities continue over the next two days, with the Skill Challenge on Tuesday and the All-Star game on Wednesday, with both bring played at Audi Field.