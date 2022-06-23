CHANTILLY, Va (WDVM) — On Thursday night, the NBA Draft officially kicks off, as college players await their named to be called, and their lives to change.

In the DMV, it’s no secret that some of the best college basketball talent originates from the area. Now, with draft night upon us, there’s a strong chance that a few DMV players will get drafted.

One player in particular is Duke freshman guard Trevor Keels. In his one season with the Blue Devils, Keels started in 26 games, averaging 11.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game.

In high school, Keels played for Paul VI, a catholic school in Chantilly, Virginia. Coming out f high school, the PVI product was a 5-star recruit. Now, he’s projected to be a late first, early second round pick in the NBA Draft.

“He’s got a great combination of confidence,” said Paul VI boys’ basketball head coach Glen Farello. “He knows he can achieve at a very high level and he’s not afraid of the moment, but he also has humility. So, he knows he has to continue to work, and he has things to get better at. I just feel like he’s an impact player across the board.”

“He had a winning mentality [in high school],” said former Paul VI teammate Dug McDaniel. “We won a lot of games when he was here. I’m glad and I’m not surprised that he took that same mentality to the next level, and it’s going to be fun watching him in the NBA for sure.”

The 1st round of the NBA Draft will begin on Thursday at 8 p.m. at the Barclays Center in New York.