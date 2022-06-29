DENVER (AP) – A person with knowledge of the negotiations says the Denver Nuggets have agreed to a deal that would send guards Will Barton and Monte Morris to the Washington Wizards for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced. It would be another trade for the Nuggets under general manager Calvin Booth as he tries to bolster the lineup around two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic.

Caldwell-Pope started 77 games for the Wizards and shot 39% from 3-point range. He won an NBA title with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.