WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Washington Wizards star made it official this week, signing his five year, $251 million max contract extension with the team.

Beal has been with the franchise since 2012, and has only played for the Wizards. He has been the face of their franchise for quite some time, and will now be looked upon to be the leader of a hopeful playoff-contending team.

“I’m beyond excited that I made the decision that I made,” said Beal during a press conference Friday afternoon. “I’m happy. I made peace with it. This city has loved me since that day, June 28, 2012.”

It was a wild free agency, with players from all over the NBA leaving their respected teams to join new ones. Beal, however, is staying in D.C. in hopes that the team can win, and win now.

“You are talking about one of the most coveted free agents in the market, resigning with the Washington Wizards, committing to what he believes he can win here,” said President/General Manager Tommy Sheppard. “We believe that we can win here.”

“It’s very unique to see a guy of his caliber, of his stature, commit to not only the organization, but to his team,” said head coach Wes Unseld Jr. “So, I have grown not only to admire the player, but to really have respect for the man.”

Beal was averaging 23.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.6 assists last season before missing the last 42 games due to an injury. Now, with some fresh money in his pocket, Beal is ready to get the Wizards back to the playoffs after missing last year.