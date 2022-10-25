WASHINGTON (AP) – Kyle Kuzma scored 25 points, and the Washington Wizards overcame Bradley Beal’s back issues to beat the Detroit Pistons 120-99.

Beal was limited to 21:49 because of back tightness, although he was able to return late in the third quarter after missing the entire second. The Wizards actually broke the game open without him and cruised to a lopsided victory.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 20 points, Will Barton contributed 16 and Beal was able to finish with 13. Bojan Bogdanovic led Detroit with 25 points and Cade Cunningham added 19.