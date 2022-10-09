WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal has entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols and will miss the Washington Wizards’ preseason game at Charlotte on Monday night.

The Wizards announced Beal’s status Sunday.

Washington opens the regular season at Indiana on Oct. 19, so Beal has over a week to get himself cleared to play. The Wizards have a preseason game against the New York Knicks on Friday.

Beal was placed into COVID-19 health and safety protocols several times since the NBA established the protocols during the 2020 season.