WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – On Monday, the Washington Wizards announced that Bradley Beal has exited health & safety protocols.

Beal, is now day-to-day with a non-COVID-19 illness. Beal will not play in the Wizards’ preseason game in Charlotte against the Hornets on Monday.

The Wizards’ first regular season game is on the road against the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, October 19th.