WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Corey Kispert was perfect from the field, scoring 18 points with four three-pointers in the Washington Wizards’ 121-112 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night.

Kispert, has only played his fourth game this season, due to be injured and missing the very beginning. Now that he’s back, Brandy Flores sat down with Kispert on what he wants to accomplish this season, his second year in the NBA.